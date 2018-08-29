PETS & ANIMALS

Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart in upstate New York

EMBED </>More Videos

A snake made its way into a shopping cart in upstate New York.

PITTSFORD, New York --
A woman shopping for groceries says she was surprised to find a snake on her shopping cart while picking out produce at a New York supermarket.

Laura Walitsky says she was at Wegmans in Pittsford on Monday evening when her daughter spotted the hitchhiking reptile wrapped on the bottom of her cart.

The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports the woman then walked the cart outside and had her daughter tell customer service there was a snake on it.

Walitsky was able to flag down two employees who removed the snake and placed it in a nearby wooded area. A Wegmans spokesperson said in a statement that "this was an isolated incident."

Biology professor Bradley Cosentino identified the pictured snake as a non-venomous milk snake, a common snake species.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakesupermarketshoppingwegmansNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Scarsdale native recounts ordeal during Cape Cod shark attack
Bees swarming hot dog stand create Times Square spectacle
PETA billboard to urge meat eaters to 'see the individual'
Exterminator tackles massive hornet hive in car
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cuomo, Nixon clash in testy NY Democratic debate
Police ID victim whose body parts were found in bags
11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Remains believed linked to MS-13 violence found on LI
Homeless Samaritan suing NJ couple over $400K GoFundMe
AccuWeather Alert: Another hot one on Thursday
Child rescued from top floor of burning home in NJ
John McCain's family cries over flag-draped casket at service
Show More
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Mom desperate for answers 2 years after son killed at J'Ouvert
Exclusive: Small business claims it's being targeted with unfair tickets
2 more water main breaks in Hoboken amid war of words
Group of men allegedly groped young girls at Splish Splash
More News