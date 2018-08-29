A woman shopping for groceries says she was surprised to find a snake on her shopping cart while picking out produce at a New York supermarket.Laura Walitsky says she was at Wegmans in Pittsford on Monday evening when her daughter spotted the hitchhiking reptile wrapped on the bottom of her cart.The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports the woman then walked the cart outside and had her daughter tell customer service there was a snake on it.Walitsky was able to flag down two employees who removed the snake and placed it in a nearby wooded area. A Wegmans spokesperson said in a statement that "this was an isolated incident."Biology professor Bradley Cosentino identified the pictured snake as a non-venomous milk snake, a common snake species.----------