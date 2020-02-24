Pets & Animals

Sick raccoons prompt Connecticut town to close park to dogs

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- A park in Connecticut is closed to dogs indefinitely after raccoons found in the park tested positive for distemper.

The closure began Saturday at Greenwich Point Park in Greenwich and will remain in effect until further notice.

During the past couple of weeks, several dead or sick raccoons have been found in the park.

Test results of the raccoons revealed distemper within that population which can spread to dogs.

The virus is characterized by respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms and can spread through the air. It's fatal to canines, including wolves, coyotes and dogs, but humans are not at risk, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The Greenwich Department of Health is advising all dog owners that when walking your dog, make sure that it is leashed and is under your control. Do not let your dog go near any dead or live wild animals. If you are walking and see a dead, sick, or distressed raccoon, do not touch or approach the animal. Please contact the Greenwich Public Safety Communications Center at 203-622-8004.

For further updates, you can check the town website.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgreenwichfairfield countydogsraccoonspetsdog
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands gather in LA for Kobe, Gianna Bryant memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash
Without Warning: Thousands living without working fire alarms
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Rangers goalie breaks rib in NYC crash, team locks up Kreider
Man accused of killing wife of 37 years during fight in LI home
Show More
Car slams into crowd at carnival in Germany, dozens injured
Woman loses life savings in Apple Support impostor scam
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Man slashed in cheek on 1 train platform at Penn Station
Family, friends bid final farewell to NY library stabbing victim
More TOP STORIES News