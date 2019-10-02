A video of an octopus changing colors while it sleeps is raising a lot of questions about the mysterious sea creatures.
The footage aired in the new PBS documentary titled "Octopus: Making Contact."
In it, a marine biologist suggests the animal's color may correspond with its dreams.
Octopuses often change their skin color to evade predators or to conceal themselves when hunting.
However, the biologist says a color change this rapid is something he's never seen before.
Octopus changing colors while sleeping may be indicator it's dreaming, scientists say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News