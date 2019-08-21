Pets & Animals

Snake found slithering at TSA checkpoint inside Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A young girl discovered something slithery at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint: a 15-inch-long snake.

Transportation Security Administration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport said in a release that it appears the thin, black snake with a yellow ring around its neck was forgotten by a traveler Monday night.

The girl alerted a TSA officer and a grey checkpoint bin was placed over the snake that officials said was harmless.

Officials closed the security lane temporarily and Port Authority police took the snake away.

New Jersey Federal Security Director Tom Carter said in the release that Newark has a robust lost and found system, but that the owner of the snake should not call them or expect to be reunited with the reptile.

It's unclear where the snake was taken.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnewarkessex countysnaketsanewark liberty international airportnewark international airport
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
Iconic NYC pizzeria shut down due to unpaid taxes
AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way for Wednesday
Police: Woman raped after being dragged under LIRR train trestle
Owner arrested after dog left in hot car at Newark Airport
NJ Transit reunites homeless man with family after 24 years apart
Show More
Search on for man, woman after cab driver stabbed in NYC
Man charged in alleged anti-black stabbing attack on NYC subway
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Passenger falls out of NJ Transit train after wrong door opens
7 On Your Side Investigates: Woman trapped in her home overnight
More TOP STORIES News