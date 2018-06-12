U.S. & WORLD

Squirrel caught stealing Peanut M&M's at Disney World

Squirrel snatches peanut M&Ms. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

One hungry squirrel wasn't going outside for his next meal, but to the candy aisle.

The squirrel was caught red handed stealing a pack of Peanut M&M's from a store in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

In the video, the squirrel grabs the candy and runs straight out of the store with his loot.

