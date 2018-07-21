VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia --A Virginia man is sure to always look down before sitting down.
James Hooper said he found a snake, alive, in his toilet. He said at first he thought it was a bad joke.
Hooper's roommate managed to catch it using a fishing pole.
They put the snake in a bucket before calling animal control.
It turns out the ball python was someone's pet that went missing two weeks ago.
