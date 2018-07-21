PETS & ANIMALS

Ssscary discovery: Virginia man fishes live snake out of toilet

Virginia man finds snake alive in toilet.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia --
A Virginia man is sure to always look down before sitting down.

James Hooper said he found a snake, alive, in his toilet. He said at first he thought it was a bad joke.

Hooper's roommate managed to catch it using a fishing pole.

They put the snake in a bucket before calling animal control.

It turns out the ball python was someone's pet that went missing two weeks ago.

