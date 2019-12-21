Stranger spends $14K on vet bills for family's injured dog

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A family in Westchester is getting the best holiday blessing - to have their injured dog home for Christmas.The three-year-old Shih Tzu, 'Charlie,' was hit by a car this past week in New Rochelle, leaving his hind legs paralyzed.What is even more incredible - a complete stranger spent thousands of dollars of his own money for the vet bills.The Robledo family is calling it a Christmas miracle.James Gallagher, a complete stranger to Cindy Robledo, helped rush Charlie to the hospital.Gallagher, the owner of six dogs himself, gave $14,000 for Charlie's vet bills, which Cindy, unfortunately just did not have."I'm just happy the dog is okay - this has nothing to do with money, and I look at the children's faces, that says it all," Gallagher said.Just days before Christmas, the family is getting another special gift."He's part of my family now - not just a stranger, but a friend, and that friendship will last forever," said Cindy.Doctors are saying Charlie still has a rough road to recovery, but he is one lucky dog to be hone for the holiday.