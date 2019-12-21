Pets & Animals

Stranger spends $14K on vet bills for family's injured dog

By
YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A family in Westchester is getting the best holiday blessing - to have their injured dog home for Christmas.

The three-year-old Shih Tzu, 'Charlie,' was hit by a car this past week in New Rochelle, leaving his hind legs paralyzed.

What is even more incredible - a complete stranger spent thousands of dollars of his own money for the vet bills.

The Robledo family is calling it a Christmas miracle.

James Gallagher, a complete stranger to Cindy Robledo, helped rush Charlie to the hospital.

Gallagher, the owner of six dogs himself, gave $14,000 for Charlie's vet bills, which Cindy, unfortunately just did not have.

"I'm just happy the dog is okay - this has nothing to do with money, and I look at the children's faces, that says it all," Gallagher said.

Just days before Christmas, the family is getting another special gift.

"He's part of my family now - not just a stranger, but a friend, and that friendship will last forever," said Cindy.

Doctors are saying Charlie still has a rough road to recovery, but he is one lucky dog to be hone for the holiday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsyonkerswestchester countydog
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD wants help locating juvenile in murder of Tessa Majors
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
AccuWeather: Above freezing on Saturday
'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo, husband arrested at NYC home
Woman paroled in NYPD officer's death gets 2 years for violation
Man risks life to save 74-year-old veteran neighbor from burning home
Landlord on city watchlist accused of failing to fix serious violations
Show More
Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charge
6 NYC pedestrians killed in 3 days, including 4 in 13-hour span
Prosecutors announce MS-13 'rendered inoperable' in Suffolk
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
More TOP STORIES News