Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home

A stray dog with one unique characteristic is hoping to find a forever home this Christmas.Meet Sniffles. The active pooch with a great personality has grown on the workers at a veterinarian's office in Florida, with his crooked teeth and the way he snorts.Sniffles was born without a nose, and workers say the deformity has led people to pass him up while looking to adopt a pet,Genesis Diaz, who has been fostering animals for the last 12 years, said if someone would give him a chance, they'd learn just how special he really is."This morning, I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl, and started licking my face," Diaz said.Veterinarian workers say Sniffles is a healthy dog, "he just looks a little funny," says Michelle Wacker, with Orange County Animal Services."He's just a precious old man," Wacker said. "Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him."The dog is scheduled for a dentist's visit before the new year, so that toothy grin will change a bit.The workers here hope someone will open their heart to make sure this sweet friend finds a new home for 2019.