A stray kitten almost used one of its nine lives after apparently hitching a ride to Newark airport in the engine of a taxi.The taxi driver noticed the cries of a kitten coming from his engine compartment while he was parked outside Terminal A on Thursday morning.Two Port Authority officers and an airport employee offered their assistance when the taxi driver summoned for help.The rescuers determined the only way to save the kitten was by unhinging the driver's door -- so that's exactly what they did.After safely rescuing the kitten, the airport worker decided to take the stray kitten home and adopt it.----------