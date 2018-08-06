PETS & ANIMALS

Texas student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos

EMBED </>More Videos

Look at Big Tex's smile!

BEAUMONT, Texas --
With graduation a highlight for many students, it makes sense to get fun and creative with graduation pictures.

One soon-to-be Texas A&M alumna's graduation pictures are giving 'see you later alligator,' a whole new meaning.

Makenzie Alexis Noland's graduation photos have captured the attention of many, as she included a special friend with her -- an alligator.

The Aggie student shared her photos last Friday with the caption "Not your typical graduation photo."

The photos, taken by Arlie Hammonds, show a sweet and interactive moment in the waters of Gator Country, where Noland interned. She's joined by the 14-foot alligator known as Big Tex.

Since its publication on Friday, Noland's post has more than 200 shares and it only keeps growing.

Noland will be graduating from Texas A&M with a major in Wildlife Ecology.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorgraduationphotostrendbuzzworthyu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescued pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Investigation into death of baby found in East River
Body found in Philly in search for missing Bronx mother
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
2 dead, dozens injured in Italy highway explosion
2-year-old child rescued from hot car on Long Island
Man critical after hitting head on pavement during attack
Man suspected of stealing from church multiple times
Show More
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Rescued pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
2 people hit on LIRR tracks creates service disruptions
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News