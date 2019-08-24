Dogs are true life-savers, and not just for their unconditional love.
A new study found that owning a pet, especially a dog, may help maintain a healthy heart.
One reason is that dog owners get a lot of exercise, and usually have a healthier diet.
Researchers also say pets reduce stress and increase socialization.
The study was published Friday in the journal, 'Mayo Clinic Proceedings.'
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Study: Owning a dog may help maintain healthy heart
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News