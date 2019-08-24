Pets & Animals

Study: Owning a dog may help maintain healthy heart

By Eyewitness News
Dogs are true life-savers, and not just for their unconditional love.

A new study found that owning a pet, especially a dog, may help maintain a healthy heart.

One reason is that dog owners get a lot of exercise, and usually have a healthier diet.

Researchers also say pets reduce stress and increase socialization.

The study was published Friday in the journal, 'Mayo Clinic Proceedings.'

