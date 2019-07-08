Pets & Animals

Dog owners prefer smooches with pooches over their partners

How close is too close when it comes to loving our pets?

A new survey finds 52% of people admitted to kissing their dog more than their partner.

In addition, 52% also said they prefer to sleep in bed with their dog over their partner.

Riley's Organics, which conducted the survey, said the results aren't that surprising because 94% of those surveyed consider their dog to be one of their best friends.
Report a correction or typo
