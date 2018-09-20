A Suffolk County man, a registered sex offender, is under arrest and accused of having sex with a dog.SPCA detectives arrested Vincent Persico, 64, at a home in Copiague.He faces charges of animal cruelty and sexual misconduct with a dog.It's not yet known how officials learned of the alleged act, but police say it happened on September 13th in Melville.Persico was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on November 27th.Persico is listed as a Level 2 sex offender on the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry website.If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.----------