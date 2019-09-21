u.s. & world

Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera on Cape Cod

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
ORLEANS, Mass. -- A surfer on Cape Cod in Massachusetts had a terrifying close call with a white shark in an encounter caught on camera.

This image -- courtesy of Joe Mault of Orleans Camera and Video -- shows the moment the shark lurks just behind the surfer at Nauset Beach in Orleans around 8 a.m. Friday.



The "incredible image" is "a good reminder that white shark activity" remains at its peak by Cape Cod through October, the nonprofit Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted.

"Please remain vigilant," added officials at the Orleans Department of Public Works and Natural Resources.

Of the 66 unprovoked shark attacks on humans worldwide last year, two were in Massachusetts, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida. A man died in September 2018 when he was bitten by a shark on Cape Cod -- the first fatal shark attack in the state since 1936.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettssurfingwild animalssharksu.s. & worldphotography
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Bus driver arrested after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk'
SUV drives through mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: $35K reward in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Police: Woman killed man in LI home, set fire to cover it up
Resident of Connecticut dies from rare mosquito-borne disease
The bat signal will be lighting up the night for Batman Day
Beachgoers savoring last official weekend of summer
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
Man arrested in sexual assault of 82-year-old NYC woman
Show More
Woman reported missing in Canada found at LIRR station
NYPD commander who led manhunt for Son of Sam dies at 99
Alleged rapist gives woman 3 choices: death, rape or sex with son
Cory Booker could end campaign if fundraising doesn't pick up
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
More TOP STORIES News