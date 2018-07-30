PETS & ANIMALS

Swimmers flee water as shark attacks seal at Massachusetts beach

Swimmers and surfers fled the waters of a Massachusetts beach as a shark attacked a seal just feet from the shoreline. (Ken Martin via Storyful)

Branson Kimball
NAUSET BEACH, Massachusetts --
Swimmers and surfers fled the waters of Nauset Beach on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Friday as a shark attacked a seal just feet from the shoreline.
Ken Martin recorded a video as lifeguards frantically tried to alert beachgoers about the danger.

Martin told MassLive.com that the shark swam through a group of people in the water to attack the seal.

No injuries to humans were reported.

