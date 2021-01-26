animal abuse

Target joins Costco in dropping coconut milk brand over forced monkey labor allegations

Costco already stopped selling product
Target is the latest company to drop Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations of forced monkey labor.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, said the retailer will no longer sell the product because of its alleged ties to monkey labor.

Chaokoh's Thai supplier is accused of forcing monkeys to pick coconuts from the trees, CNN reported.

In a statement to USA Today, Target said it takes those claims seriously and removed the product in November.

"By dropping Chaokoh, Target is joining thousands of stores that refuse to profit from chained monkeys' misery," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA exposés have confirmed that Thai coconut producers are exploiting monkeys and lying about it, so there's no excuse for any grocery store to keep Chaokoh on its shelves."

According to PETA, 26,000 stores including chains Wegmans, Food Lion and Stop & Shop have cut ties with the coconut milk brand.

Chaokoh has denied the allegations.

It previously said it audited its coconut plantations using a third party and found no use of monkeys for coconut harvesting.

Other stores have already dropped the product, including Costco.

