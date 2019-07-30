Pets & Animals

Teen injured by bison in North Dakota national park

MEDORA, N.D. -- A teenage visitor to a national park in North Dakota has been injured by a bison.

Officials at Theodore Roosevelt National Park say the 17-year-old girl from Colorado was on a trail Saturday and walked between two bull bison that had been fighting. One bison charged the teen. She was struck in the back, gored in the thigh and tossed about 6 feet (2 meters) into the air.

Park rangers and Billings County paramedics treated the girl at the scene until she could be taken by helicopter to a Bismarck hospital. Authorities say the teen's condition is stable.

"There was nothing that I did to aggravate him, and then all of a sudden I kind of got this feeling that something was chasing me, and then all of a sudden, he just throws me into the air," the teen said.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards (22.85 meters) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses.

Last week, a bison charged a 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone, throwing her into the air.

EMBED More News Videos

Bison sends girl flying in the air after charging her



----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth dakotaattacku.s. & worldanimalsteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in back, gunman caught on camera in Bronx
Woman dies after being struck, dragged on LI; driver arrested
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
4 people hurt in Sunset Park fire
Anti-violence march held after 12 shot at Brooklyn playground
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Show More
Con Ed identifies cause of July 13 blackout in NYC
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Bus carrying campers involved in crash with truck in New Jersey
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
Dozens of headstones knocked over in vandalism at NY cemetery
More TOP STORIES News