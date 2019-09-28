Teenager's support dog brutally attacked, killed by Rottweiler in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager's support dog named 'Max' was brutally attacked and killed by a Rottweiler out for a walk with its owner.Babysitter Zaraida Irizarry relived the sudden and frightening attack."It took everyone by surprise," she said.Last Tuesday, Irizarry was sitting along Dyckman Street with Max under her chair. Max's owner, Cynthia Rodriguez obtained video showing a woman walking a large Rottweiler up the sidewalk. All of a sudden, the dog lunges and snares Max in his mouth, crushing his small body."The bigger dog's mouth was wrapped around the midsection of the smaller dog," Irizarry said.After freeing Max, Zaraida frantically tried to help him as the other dog owner is seen walking away as if nothing happened."She kept on walking...it was shocking and disheartening," said Cynthia Rodriguez.Max was a support dog for Rodriguez's daughter, Gabby."I relied on him for emotional support for the days at school when it was so stressful, that I would just come home and cuddle with him," her daughter said.Rodriguez has even gone to police to try and find the other dog owner/"I received the sad news that they considered it a civil matter and I could pursue something in court. But I can't pursue anything in court if I don't know who this person is," Rodriguez adds.Rodriguez is hoping someone recognizes the woman with the Rottweiler in the video."Her dog did something really devastating to our family. My daughter has been heartbroken ever since this took place," she said.----------