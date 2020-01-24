This little piggy is LOST; help him find his owner in Nanuet

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- Attention pig owners: A lost pig was found wandering around the streets of Nanuet on Thursday.The little piggy seemed to have lost his way to market and tried to cry "Wee wee wee" all the way home, but got lost.Lucky for the piglet, Officer Patricia McCoy-Coleman, of The Clarkstown Police Departments Animal Control came to its rescue and transported the pig to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.Veterinarians tended to the pig's overgrown hooves.It appears to be a real "ham" as it is seen posing for a picture.Anyone who may have information on the owner of this pig, please contact the Clarkstown Police Department at (845) 639-5800.----------