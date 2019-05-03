wild animals

Three-eyed snake found along highway in Humpty Doo, Australia

EMBED <>More Videos

Park rangers in Australia made an unusual discovery along the side of the highway: a snake with a third, functioning eye on the top of its head. Rangers found the 15-inch juvenile snake near Arnhem Highway in Humpty Doo, a town in Australia's Northern Territory about 45 minutes outside of Darwin.

HUMPTY DOO, Australia -- Park rangers in Australia made an unusual discovery along the side of the highway: a snake with a third, functioning eye on the top of its head.

Rangers found the 15-inch juvenile snake near Arnhem Highway in Humpty Doo, a town in Australia's Northern Territory about 45 minutes outside of Darwin.



According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, rangers conducted an x-ray and determined that the snake only had one skull, so the extra eye was not the product of a second head that had fused into the snake's main head during development. Rather, the snake likely experienced some form of mutation early on in its development that caused it to develop the third eye.

"It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common," Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife explained.

VIDEO: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia resident found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbizarrewild animalsaustraliasnakeu.s. & world
WILD ANIMALS
Wild shrimp test positive for cocaine, pesticides: Study
Australia's plan to kill 2 million cats to combat 'extinction crisis'
Giraffes one step closer to being named endangered species
Major Antarctic penguin colony has 'all but disappeared': Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens accused of conspiring to detonate bomb at LI school
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74
3-year-old boy on scooter fatally struck by commercial van
Cruise ship quarantined after measles emergency
Leader of plot to bomb NYC subways sentenced to time served
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
82-year-old rescued after getting stuck in swamp on Staten Island
Show More
Man accused of raping child at NYC daycare over 4-year span
Students frustrated teachers won't write recommendation letters
Exclusive: Fake rideshare signs could lure passengers into trouble
NYPD: Murders hit record low, but hate crimes rise sharply
Police seize enough fentanyl to 'kill every single resident' of county in drug bust
More TOP STORIES News