Ming, tiger rescued from Harlem apartment in 2003, has died

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ming, the tiger who was rescued from a Manhattan apartment, has died.The 400-pound tiger dominated headlines in October 2003 after police discovered him and a three-foot-long alligator inside Antoine Yates' Harlem apartment.Yates was arrested and served a short stint in jail.Ming was taken to Noah's Lost Ark Exotic Animal Rescue Center in Berlin, Ohio.He died sometime in February, his body was cremated, and his remains were interred at Hartsdale Pet Cemetery on April 20.----------