Pets & Animals

Top 7 animal stories from 2019

We take a look back at the Top 7 animal stories of the year!

7. 'Gorilla crow' spotted in Japan takes internet by storm

A crow was spotted at a mall in Japan and racked up millions of shares on Twitter, with many calling it the "gorilla crow."

6. Tiger charges out of jungle at bikers in India

A close escape from the claws of a charging tiger was caught on camera by bikers in India.

5. Florida gator scales fence of naval air station

A fence in Florida was no match for a determined alligator. The gator scaled the roadside fence at a naval air station in Jacksonville with no problem.

4. Critter hitches ride on family car

A driver picked up an unlikely hitchhiker in Tennessee. A family was out for a drive when a raccoon jumped on their hood and did a little car-surfing.

3. Colorado dog owner helps Great Dane birth rare green puppy

A Colorado dog owner was in for quite a surprise when she helped her Great Dane give birth. The 8th puppy born to the 3-year-old Great Dane was born green.

2. Cat throws haymakers at coyote in fight outside Altadena home

A coyote was confronted by a cat outside an Altadena home and the feline stood its ground, fighting the wild animal and scaring it away.

1. Mama bear to the rescue

A mama bear came to the rescue when one of her cubs was struggling to stay afloat in the middle of a lake in British Columbia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal news
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors to announce MS-13 'rendered inoperable' in Suffolk
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
Review: 'Cats' deserves 'special place in movie hell'
6 NYC pedestrians killed in 2 days, including 4 in 13-hour span
Suspect shot and killed by police on Long Island
Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital
Show More
Brooklyn man arrested in 2 previously unsolved murders
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season sticks around
Ex-nurse charged with secretly taping patients, sex assault
8-year-old tops YouTube top earners list, with $26M this year
Open enrollment in NYC Fair Fares program set to begin
More TOP STORIES News