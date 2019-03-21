Top dogs: French Bulldog reigns supreme once again in NYC, 4th in nation

NEW YORK -- Once again, the French Bulldog took NYC's top spot in the American Kennel Club's 2018 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.
The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in Oakland, Las Vegas and Honolulu.
The Rottweiler made its way into the top 10 in NYC this past year, while the Pembroke Welsh Corgi fell from number 10 to number 13. Additionally, Australian Shepherds pawed their way up nine spots, landing at number 20 in 2018.
"The Frenchie held on tightly to the top spot once again in NYC," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "It's no surprise that French Bulldogs topped the charts in the Big Apple - this adaptable breed fits right in to big city living."
NYC's Most Popular Breeds 2018:
1.) French Bulldog
2.) Labrador Retriever
3.)Golden Retriever
4.) Bulldog
5.) German Shepherd Dog
6.) Poodle
7.) Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
8.) Havanese
9.) Rottweiler
10.) Yorkshire Terrier
* Registration data pulled from NYC zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service
True to the diversity of NYC, there were notable favorites among the city's distinct neighborhoods:
Astoria: French Bulldog
Chelsea: French Bulldog
East Village: French Bulldog
Financial District: French Bulldog
Murray Hill: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
New Dorp: Labrador Retriever
Park Slope: French Bulldog
Riverdale: French Bulldog
Tribeca: French Bulldog
Upper East Side: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Upper West Side: Labrador Retriever
Washington Heights: Australian Shepherd
Williamsburg: French Bulldog
The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings Wednesday in a press conference at the AKC Museum of the Dog in NYC. The Labrador Retriever once again breaks records! The loveable Lab remains the number one most popular breed in the United States for the 28th year.
While the Labrador Retriever continues its reign at the top, the German Shorthaired Pointer has been quietly climbing the charts over the past decade. This versatile, all-purpose hunter came in at number nine in 2018 - it's highest position since becoming recognized in 1930.
Most Popular Breeds Nationwide 2018:
1.) Labrador Retriever
2.) German Shepherd Dog
3.) Golden Retriever
4.) French Bulldog
5.) Bulldog
