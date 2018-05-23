PETS & ANIMALS

Turtles hit the track for the Zoopolis 500

The Zoopolis 500, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

The annual Zoopolis 500, known as the "Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing," took place Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Indianapolis 500.

The race, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

Ed took an early lead in the race and never looked back. He was the first to reach the coveted fruit plate.

The Zoopolis 500 is one of the Indianapolis Zoo's oldest and most popular events. The race takes place on the Wednesday before Memorial Day every year.
