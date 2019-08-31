Pets & Animals

South Carolina turtle patrol group finds two-headed hatchling

(Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island via AP)

HILTON HEAD, South Carolina -- A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.

News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday and released into the ocean.

The group's leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.

The group shared a picture of the turtle on Facebook on Wednesday that showed the creature's small body partially eclipsed by a gloved hand. The post wished the turtle good luck. Kuehn says Crush and Squirt couldn't really swim, as the heads controlled separate flippers and weren't working together.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsturtles
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Absolute monster': Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Cat 4 storm
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Employee seen waving 2 large kitchen knives outside Bronx restaurant
NJIT officers suspended after arrest video shared on social media
Show More
Brooklyn street showered with raw chicken parts
5-year-old girl killed by falling fence in Brooklyn
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Man falls to death at his own Manhattan rooftop party
NYC deploys FDNY to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News