South Carolina turtle patrol group finds two-headed hatchling

HILTON HEAD, South Carolina -- A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday and released into the ocean.The group's leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.The group shared a picture of the turtle on Facebook on Wednesday that showed the creature's small body partially eclipsed by a gloved hand. The post wished the turtle good luck. Kuehn says Crush and Squirt couldn't really swim, as the heads controlled separate flippers and weren't working together.----------