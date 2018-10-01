PETS & ANIMALS

Cows loose on interstate after livestock truck overturns in Atlanta

EMBED </>More Videos

The truck carrying 89 cows overturned around 3 a.m. on the cloverleaf of Interstate 75 and I-285. Many of the cows scattered, causing wrecks and clogging rush-hour traffic.

ATLANTA, Georiga --
Officials in Georgia called in the cavalry Monday after dozens of cows escaped when a tractor-trailer transporting them overturned on a busy junction north of Atlanta.

The truck carrying 89 cows overturned around 3 a.m. on the cloverleaf of Interstate 75 and I-285. Many of the cows scattered, causing wrecks and clogging rush-hour traffic.

"We're wrangling some cows, that's what we're doing," Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham said.

The effort to round up the herd included real cowboys, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said 87 of the 89 cows had been accounted for by Monday afternoon. Ten cows were killed, and two were still missing.

"We don't know where they are," Worsham said. "We're waiting for people to call and tell us there's a cow in the backyard."

Some roads in the area were closed for a time but had reopened late Monday morning.

Sandy Springs police dealt with four wrecks caused by the wandering cows, Worsham said. No one was injured in any of those accidents, although several cows were hurt and some had to be tranquilized as officers tried to corral them.

Cobb County animal control brought a horse trailer to the area. Officials hastily erected metal barriers to corral the cows and then guide them into the trailer.

Delk said the captured cows were being prepared to be shipped to a facility in Calhoun.

Delk said investigators do not think speed was a factor in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer that was carrying the cattle was taken to a hospital with injuries. The driver's name has not been released.

It's the third such accident this year outside Atlanta, and the biggest yet. Smaller herds spilled onto Interstate 75 in May and Interstate 285 in June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalslivestockaccidentcowcow on the looseGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Wild video: Seal slaps kayaker with octopus
Dog gets new 3-D printed skull after tumor surgery
Woman inspired by cat's death creates LI's 1st cat cafe
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NYPD: Upstate shooting suspect arrested in NYC after robbery
1 dead, man charged with DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Police: Shots fired near busy mall in Brooklyn
Store closing sale begins at Lord and Taylor Thursday
Fitbit leads police to victim's alleged killer: her stepfather
Mom charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Show More
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Man fatally shot after incident at Queens strip club
Video of deaf man's violent arrest prompts investigation
Vigil held for teen fatally shot on basketball court
Prosecutor: Nurse strikes pedestrians with car, then performs CPR
More News