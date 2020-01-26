Veteran donates another $50K to favorite New York animal shelter

NIAGARA FALLS, New York (WABC) -- An Army veteran and dog lover has now donated a total of $150,000 to the New York animal shelter where he adopted his dog.Bob Nowakowski has been visiting the Niagara SPCA every week since 1990 to visit with the animals and give them treats.On Jan. 20, he presented the shelter with a $50,000 check -- mirroring the $50,000 donation he made last November.Nowakowski also donated $50,000 to the Niagara SPCA back in 2017 -- bringing the total to $150,000.His donations will help improve the shelter's surgical suite."We are so grateful to Bob for his continued support of Niagara SPCA. His donation will have a huge impact on our surgical suite so that we can help more dogs and cats in need," said Executive Director Tim Brennan.The Niagara SPCA is reportedly the same shelter where Nowakowski adopted his late dog Chip in 2004.----------