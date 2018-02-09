ANIMALS

Veterinarians worry 'egg challenge' poses choking hazard to dogs

Officials said a new internet craze called the "egg challenge" is causing some concern around the world because it is a choking hazard for dogs.

NEW YORK --
It's a new internet craze where you place a raw egg in your dog's mouth to see if they will hold it or break it.

The more popular this challenge becomes, the more some veterinarians are worrying.

The president of the Australian Veterinary Association told BuzzFeed the challenge could put your dog's life in danger.

Officials said it's a choking hazard, and dogs can also get salmonella from the raw egg.

"Placing a raw egg in the shell in a dog's mouth is a health risk," Dr. Paula Parker said. "It is choking hazard as the egg may become lodged in the dog's throat."

