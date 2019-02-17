ANIMAL RESCUE

2 Clydesdale horses rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania

Crews were able to rescue two 15-year-old Clydesdale horses who wandered off a farm and into a frozen lake in Pennsylvania. (WNEP)

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
Crews were able to rescue two 15-year-old Clydesdale horses that wandered off a farm and into a frozen lake in Pennsylvania.

The two horses, named Gunther and Wilhelm, live at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, according to WNEP.

WNEP reported that the pair wandered away from the farm Saturday morning and fell through ice on a frozen lake.

Rescue crews used chainsaws to cut through the lake and create a trench to walk the horses out.

The horses were able to be guided out of the lake without any broken bones.

"Bless their hearts, they're good strong horses. That was definitely something in their favor," Deborah DiPasquale of Quiet Valley Farms told WNEP.

