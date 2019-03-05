Pets & Animals

Surveillance video appears to show mailman pepper spraying dog through fence

EMBED <>More Videos

A family says surveillance video shows a mailman pepper spraying their dog and it's not the first time.

SAN DIEGO, California -- A family says surveillance video shows a mailman pepper spraying their dog and it's not the first time.

In the video above, the postal carrier is seen walking up to the home past the metal gate.

As he places mail in the mailbox, something is seen in his left hand. Moments later the dog is caught on camera writhing in pain on the ground.

The homeowner says he began searching through his videos and found nine similar incidents.

It all started when the strange stains that have been appearing for months appeared again last week in the patio of his home. Alfonso Galindo checked his recently installed cameras and couldn't believe what he saw.

In the last six months, both of Galindo's children -- who are constantly touching and hugging the dog -- have developed mysterious respiratory problems. The one-year-old and three-year-old have required several trips to the doctor.

"Countless trips to the ER and Urgent Care, and countless medications," said Galindo.

Galindo now believes he knows the cause.

"I get livid thinking about it. This is the health of my children," said Galindo.

He's filed a complaint with the Postal Service, along with a police report.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniadogus worldpepper spraymailmancaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Man wanted for armed robberies at NYC businesses
8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
Show More
Video: 2 masked men throw Molotov cocktail inside NYC building
3-alarm fire burns through 2 homes in the Bronx
New Jersey Gov. Murphy to unveil second budget
Woman accused of shoplifting allegedly bit security guard
Person of interest arrested in killing of teen in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News