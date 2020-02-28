Pet snake swallows beach towel; video shows veterinarians pulling it safely out

AUSTRALIA -- Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a pet snake.Monty is an 18-year-old jungle carpet python. Her family said she ate an entire towel one night.Once the family realized what had happened, they rushed Monty to the nearest veterinary hospital.Doctors used an endoscope to find the towel, grab it with forceps and pull it out through the snake's mouth.Monty is now back home, and her family said she is doing great.