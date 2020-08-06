Pets & Animals

Dad rescues 4-year-old daughter from 12-foot alligator in Texas

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- A nearly 12-foot long alligator was captured late last month after a father saw it only feet away from his 4-year-old daughter in a canal behind their house in Texas.

The gator was spotted behind Andrew Grande's house in League City.

Brandalyn, Andrew's 4-year-old daughter, was fishing on the dock behind the house with babysitter Robin Randolph.

Grande said he went outside to give his daughter a goodbye kiss before heading to work when he saw the gator's head near the dock.

Bodycam video shows police officers rescue 3-year-old drowning in pool
EMBED More News Videos

MUST WATCH: Bodycam video from the incident shows the officers save the girl's life. They were choked up recounting what they call a miracle.


He said he pushed Robin through the gate back into the yard and lifted Brandalyn over the fence.

The gator vanished back underwater and there was no sign of it for about 15 minutes. When Brandalyn went back outside, the gator popped his head back up, Grande said.

That's when Grande called for help. A pair of Texas game wardens, along with a professional gator wrangler, the gator wrangler's wife, Grande and a pool guy joined forces to wrestle the big guy out of the water and into a waiting truck.

According to the gator hunter, the giant reptile was 11 feet and seven inches long and weighed 478 pounds.

The alligator was relocated to Beaumont.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsleague citywild animalsanimalsalligatorfishing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias Aftermath: Hundreds of thousands still without power
Trump claims Biden is 'against God' at Ohio rally
He withdrew $200K - his life savings, and then he was attacked
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
Woman slashed on NYC subway, records video of attacker
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Show More
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
COVID-19 Updates: Germany will require tests for US travelers
Travelers face quarantine checkpoints at major NYC entry points
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Fauci says family still receives death threats
More TOP STORIES News