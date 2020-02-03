Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot outside Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Surveillance video caught the moment a deer plowed over a man in the parking lot of a McDonald's just outside Charlotte.

"It was absolutely nuts," Ken Worthy told WSOC.

Worthy said he and his wife were leaving the McDonald's in Locust, North Carolina, when the deer came out of nowhere and tackled him.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

Despite the initial shock, Worthy is thankful the deer hit him instead of someone else.

"It wasn't my wife. It wasn't kids in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We're very blessed," Worthy said.

He was not injured. In fact, he says he even managed to salvage his Diet Coke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscharlottedeersurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health Department: 3 in NYC being tested for coronavirus
Man wanted for stealing boy's cellphone, demanding PIN
Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
AccuWeather: Mild Monday, then unsettled week
'1917', 'Joker' sweep BAFTA Awards; winners call out 'inclusion, diversity'
Woman sexually assaulted in Newark home invasion
Show More
Weinstein accuser to face cross-examination at NYC trial
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
BQE truck ban: Up to $7K fines for trucks violating weight limit
More TOP STORIES News