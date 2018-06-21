ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 News
CARNELIAN BAY, California --
Good thing a deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a video on its Facebook page showing the bear trapped inside a car.

Police decided that breaking the car's window was the safest way to free the bear.

Deputy Lade was brave enough to break the window, allowing the bear to jump out and flee into the forest.

The bear somehow got inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked, the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook post.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearsheriffanimalanimal newsanimal rescuelake tahoeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Mama bear, cubs take dip inside pool
Bear found in Butte County with no fur responds to treatment
VIDEO: Black bear makes appearance in Healdsburg neighborhood
VIDEO: Mama bear and cub enjoy precious play time
New exhibit set to open at Oakland Zoo
ANIMAL NEWS
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
Puppy recovering after being thrown from SUV
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at beach
Video: Dog refuses to let owner leave, hangs onto pants
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News