Three eagle chicks were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands Thursday after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.

CHANNEL ISLANDS, California --
Video from a camera trained on the nest shows the three small birds, along with an adult eagle, reacting to the temblor.

The tree begins to shake and the adult eagle takes flight for a moment as the chicks raise their heads and peer around as they bounce from the seismic waves. The adult eagle eventually returns to the nest to check on the shaken babies.

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Channel Islands off the Southern California coast on Thursday, shaking large swaths of SoCal.

The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 39 miles southwest of Oxnard, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

