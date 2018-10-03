RENO, Nevada (WABC) --Three bear cubs had to be rescued from their midnight dumpster dive, and the entire incident was caught on camera.
It happened at a convenient place, right outside a fire station in Reno, Nevada.
Firefighters woke up to the noise of a garbage bin tipping over on Saturday night.
The firefighters used a long pole to help open the garbage bin, so the three bears could escape and run back into the woods.
