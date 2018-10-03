PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters rescue 3 bear cubs from dumpster in Nevada

3 bear cubs rescued from dumpster. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 3, 2018.

RENO, Nevada (WABC) --
Three bear cubs had to be rescued from their midnight dumpster dive, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

It happened at a convenient place, right outside a fire station in Reno, Nevada.

Firefighters woke up to the noise of a garbage bin tipping over on Saturday night.

The firefighters used a long pole to help open the garbage bin, so the three bears could escape and run back into the woods.

