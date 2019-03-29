Brookfield Zoo giraffes stretch their legs, soak up spring sun

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Spring is in the air, and we're not the only ones enjoying the nicer weather!The giraffes at Brookfield Zoo got a chance to go outside and stretch their legs at Habitat Africa! The Savannah on Thursday, according to zoo officials.The herd - Potoka, Arnieta, Ato and Jasiri - certainly seemed to have a great time in the fresh air.Zoo officials added that with "warm weather and students being on spring break," more than 17,000 people visited the zoo Wednesday; similar numbers were expected for Thursday's count.