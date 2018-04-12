PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Gorilla mimics trainer's moves at Busch Gardens

Gorilla mimics trainer's moves.

TAMPA, Florida --
If you have ever wondered how animals stay busy at the zoo, wonder no more.

Video shows one gorilla at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay "working out" with his trainer.

The park released footage of Bolingo mimicking one of the trainers.

Bolingo even does a hand stand!

The animal care specialists say they often do this with primates because it helps enhance their mental and physical well-being.

