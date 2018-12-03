VIDEO: Massive rat chases MTA traffic agent out of booth

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --A big rat chased an MTA traffic agent out of her station booth.
Video shows the rodent running across the desks.
The booth agent said it happened at the Grand Street, Manhattan-bound L train on Saturday.
The MTA said the safety of its employees and customers is 'of utmost importance' and the agency is doing everything possible to 'help ensure this doesn't happen again.'
