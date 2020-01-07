Pets & Animals

Mother spots killer whales lurking as 6-year-old daughter water skis in New Zealand: VIDEO

KUMUTOTO BAY, New Zealand -- A frightening moment was captured on video in New Zealand when a mother who was recording her 6-year-old daughter waterskiing for the first time realized the girl was not alone in the water.

In the footage, audible cheers turn into shouts of shock when the family realizes that there were killer whales below the surface.

The incident occurred in Kumutoto Bay.

Family members are heard screaming for young Stella to hold on as the boat immediately slows down and she is brought to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videoskiingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Boy dead, mom loses leg after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
18-year-old accused of stabbing stranger in CT parking lot
Gas station worker attacked, slashed in face in Queens
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
AccuWeather: Chance of rain-snow mix tonight
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Show More
Sources: Giants to hire Patriots' Joe Judge as head coach
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
3 teens arrested, more sought in 14 newsstand robberies in NYC
Police searching for NYCHA employee wanted in shooting
Search for men wanted in 6 violent robberies in NYC
More TOP STORIES News