A surprise visitor was found seaside in the Bronx on Christmas Day, and it wasn't Santa on vacation.The New York City Parks Department posted video of a seal sunbathing at Orchard Beach.In the wintertime, seals migrate south to New York City's ice-free waters for easier fishing.At least someone thought it was warm in the Big Apple.----------