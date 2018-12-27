PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Seal spotted sunbathing in Bronx on Christmas

The New York City Parks Department posted video of a seal sunbathing at Orchard Beach.

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) --
A surprise visitor was found seaside in the Bronx on Christmas Day, and it wasn't Santa on vacation.

In the wintertime, seals migrate south to New York City's ice-free waters for easier fishing.

At least someone thought it was warm in the Big Apple.

