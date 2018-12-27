PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) --A surprise visitor was found seaside in the Bronx on Christmas Day, and it wasn't Santa on vacation.
The New York City Parks Department posted video of a seal sunbathing at Orchard Beach.
No, we didn't spot Santa yesterday, but we found another visitor. This seal spent its Christmas sunbathing at Orchard Beach #intheBronx! In the wintertime, seals migrate south to NYC's ice-free waters for easier fishing. #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/iAGXWLy7OX— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) December 26, 2018
In the wintertime, seals migrate south to New York City's ice-free waters for easier fishing.
At least someone thought it was warm in the Big Apple.
