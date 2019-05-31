Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Shark gets very close to swimmer at Florida beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Video appears to show a swimmer getting uncomfortably close to a large shark in the Gulf of Mexico near a beach in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Stan Battles posted a video on Facebook showing an aerial view of the close encounter. He said he took the video from the 28th floor of the Tidewater Resort on Wednesday morning.

People along the beach can be heard screaming "shark, shark!" before the swimmer realizes the potential danger and makes a turn for the shore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridabeachesswimmingsharksu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Active shooter situation reported at a city municipal building in Virginia Beach
Truck strikes pedestrians, crashes into building in Brooklyn
Investigation: 8 NJ school bus drivers not qualified to drive kids
Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot
NYPD cop tearfully enters plea in alleged plot to kill husband
Firecracker thrown onto subway train causes panic, delays
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
Show More
End of an era: Radio station 95.5 WPLJ to sign off Friday
7 On Your Side solves former pro wrestler's sewage mess
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
Cardi B, in hot pink, appears in NYC court in strip club melee
Man gets life in NJ murder, sex assault of 11-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News