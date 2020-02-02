Pets & Animals

Video shows deer plow into man walking in McDonald's parking lot in North Carolina

LOCUST, North Carolina (WABC) -- A wild scene was caught on camera when a deer plowed into a man walking in the parking lot of a McDonald's in North Carolina.

The deer could be seen rushing from behind and slamming the unsuspecting victim to the ground last Wednesday.

Ken Worthy said he and his wife just walked out of the restaurant.

He said he wasn't injured and didn't even spill his drink.

"We were walking out with our cokes and you look both ways and my wife caught a look, I looked, and we literally saw him last second," Worthy said. "He collided with me, I was down and then back up."

Worthy said he just saw the flash of the animal rolling over him and going in a straight line before he was gone.

When he got up, Worthy said he couldn't help but laugh at the situation and was just glad it wasn't his wife or children in the parking lot who were struck instead.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinadeermcdonald'scaught on videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC patient being tested for coronavirus 'did everything right'
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
28-year-old man critical after shooting near bus stop in NYC
New York state park to be named after LGBTQ pioneer
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China warning people without mask
Coronavirus fear: NYC communities confront concerns
AccuWeather: Mild Sunday ahead of February warming trend
Show More
Man walking home from work fatally stabbed in Queens
Paley Center debuts new exhibit in honor of Black History Month
Man shot after argument over Super Bowl
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Democratic candidates pledge unity on eve of Iowa caucuses
More TOP STORIES News