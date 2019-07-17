Pets & Animals

Video shows dozens of pilot whales beached on Georgia shore

ST. SIMONS, Ga. -- Dozens of pilot whales beached themselves on a Georgia shore and most were rescued by authorities and onlookers who pulled the animals further into the water.

News outlets report Dixie McCoy streamed on Facebook the Tuesday stranding and rescue at St. Simons Island.

Video shows people splashing the whales as others drag and push the heavy creatures back out to sea. McCoy says sharks were spotted nearby.


State Department of Natural Resources whale biologist Clay George said the DNR planned to euthanize two incapacitated whales. The DNR says they will be autopsied.


George says the whales were likely confused as they normally stay more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) offshore.

The American Cetacean Society says pilot whales are often involved in mass strandings partly due to their social nature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalebeachessocietyocean beachu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Row of power poles topple over, some onto parked cars in Queens
Drug lord El Chapo facing life in prison at sentencing
Serial groper in Bronx tried to drag woman into car
AccuWeather Forecast: Sizzling stretch continues
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99
Underground blast creates 'Tremors'-like scene in Virginia
Show More
Substation fire causes scattered power outages on Staten Island
Bald eagle with amputated wing stolen from LI wildlife refuge
24 hospitalized after suspected CO poisoning at NYC church
Mount Vernon mayor has new police chief taken into custody
Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted corpse photos: police
More TOP STORIES News