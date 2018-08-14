ANIMALS

Video shows man slapping hippo at Los Angeles Zoo

Ken Rosato has details on the incident that officials say is more dangerous than it might look.

LOS ANGELES, California (WABC) --
A bizarre moment was caught on camera at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Police are looking for a man seen slapping a hippo on the back.

The man can be seen partially climbing into the hippo enclosure and smacking the animal on the backside before giving a thumbs-up and running off.

Zoo officials say this is even more dangerous than it may look, because hippos kill more people than lions in Africa.

