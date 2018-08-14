Video shows man slapping hippo at Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES, California (WABC) --A bizarre moment was caught on camera at the Los Angeles Zoo.
Police are looking for a man seen slapping a hippo on the back.
The man can be seen partially climbing into the hippo enclosure and smacking the animal on the backside before giving a thumbs-up and running off.
Zoo officials say this is even more dangerous than it may look, because hippos kill more people than lions in Africa.
