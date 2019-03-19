Pets & Animals

Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago

RAW VIDEO: A group of children were attacked by a dog on their front porch in Englewood. The dog was scared off by a teenager with a broom.

CHICAGO -- A group of Illinois children narrowly escaped a dog attack as they got ready for school in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Monday morning.

The dog was scared off by a teenager with a broom.

The terrifying encounter with the angry canine on the family's front porch steps seemed never-ending. Seven-year-old Karl and his 13-year-old cousin Jamal Anderson said it happened as they were about to leave for school.

"I just kept hearing the three kids yelling," Jamal said. "They're all just yelling, screaming, crying and...but they didn't know what to do because they're still young."

The dog had Karl cornered, but Jamal -- broom in hand -- rushed to his cousin's aid. He hit the dog once, giving Karl enough space to get away without injury.

"I just seen the broom and grabbed it, grabbed it, and just jumped down the stairs," Jamal said. "And I hit it real hard."

The dog then ran away, but the bite marks on Karl's backpack are now reminders of what could have been.

The trusty broom is back on the porch.

"I left it on the porch," Jamal's mom Erica Clayborn said. "Thank God I left that broom on the porch. Thank God I did."

The family said it's never seen that dog before, and it's unclear to whom it belongs. Karl and Jamal just say they hope never to see it again.

