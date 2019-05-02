Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Virginia man smashes window to save dog trapped in hot car

EMBED <>More Videos

A Virginia man started recording after he noticed a dog trapped inside of a hot car and smashed out the car window to free the pup.

NORFOLK, VA -- A Virginia man noticed a dog trapped inside of a hot car and smashed out the car window to free the pup.

Jason Minson happened to be working in the area of Norfolk on Tuesday and immediately called police for help when he saw the young black Lab mix, but he was worried they were taking too long, WTKR reported.

Minson took matters into his own hands and captured the rescue on camera.

"The dog was obviously in severe distress, panting heavily we gave it a bottle of water, I called 911 and they said they were going to send animal control out."

Animal control did show up, but Minson said it took more than twenty minutes and in that time the dog drank up two bottles of water. The dog's was still nowhere to be found.

"It's cruelty," Minson said. "Leaving a living being in conditions that hot is just cruel."

So, Minson smashed the window, freeing the dog, which was taken to by animal control.

Minson is an Army veteran who has a Great Dane service dog named Rex, who's more than just his pet, but a part of his family.

"They depend on us to take care of them, like a child would, and if you are going to be a dog owner, you have to step up to those responsibilities," Minson said.

The dog is recovering in the care of animal control officials.

The dog's owner is facing charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvirginiaanimal rescuerescuedoghot car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy on scooter fatally struck by commercial van
Leader of plot to bomb NYC subways sentenced to time served
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
Cruise ship quarantined after measles emergency
Man accused of raping child at NYC daycare over 4-year span
Police seize enough fentanyl to 'kill every single resident' of county in drug bust
Man accused of running down Boy Scouts, killing 1, opts for trial
Show More
Man who held teen as sexual captive won't go to prison
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in Vegas
Penn Station summer track work to impact NJT, LIRR, Amtrak
Bounce house flies 240 feet, injures 5
NYPD: Man asks for subway swipe, then attacks, robs woman
More TOP STORIES News