ABC7 viewer donates puppy to Manhattan teen whose support dog was mauled to death by Rottweiler

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Brooklyn family is donating a puppy to the Manhattan teenager whose emotional support dog was mauled to death by a Rottweiler last week.

Cynthia Rodriguez was sitting in a chair on an Inwood sidewalk with her daughter's dog Max underneath when a woman walking a large Rottweiler walked past. All of a sudden, the dog lunges and snares Max in his mouth, crushing his small body.

The dog owner continued walking, and the Rodriguez family is still trying to find her. She said her daughter, Gabby, is devastated.

"Her dog did something really devastating to our family. My daughter has been heartbroken ever since this took place," she said.

Hearing this story on Eyewitness News, Paul Thompson and his family decided to step up. They are driving from Gravesend in South Brooklyn all the way up to Inwood, Manhattan to give Gabby a 5-week-old Shih Tzu puppy.
