Wallaby turned over to Bronx Zoo after woman could not care for it

(Photo courtesy @NYCACC via Twitter)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A young wallaby is getting a new home, at the Bronx Zoo.

'Howie', a male marsupial, was dropped off at Animal Care Centers of New York City.

According to reports, he was given to a woman in the Bronx as a gift, but he is too big for her apartment.

Howie already weighs about 15 pounds and is just about six months old.

Animal Care handed him over to the Bronx Zoo, where is now quarantined for 30 days so the zoo can assess his overall health.

Wallabies are mid-sized marsupials native to Australia and New Guinea, but marsupials are illegal in New York City.

The Bronx Zoo said it agreed to take the wallaby because it has the resources and expertise to provide for its needs.

But in a statement, zoo officials added "The situation with this animal is a classic example of why exotic animals do not make good pets."

Animal Care Centers said this was their first-ever wallaby.



