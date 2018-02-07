A family in Iowa could barely believe it when they caught a cow stealing their mail.Erin Hudson's daughter caught it all on camera when they noticed the unusual thief last Sunday.Hudson said it is not uncommon to spot yearling heifers by their house - and they get out of their pen on a regular basis.But Hudson said she had never seen the animals go through the mail."I hope it was nothing important," she can be heard saying as the cow makes a run for it with a buddy.She said after they shooed the animals away, they apparently returned and knocked the entire mail box over in a ditch.----------